Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser OUT: Vidya Balan-Sendhil, Ileana D'Cruz-Pratik Gandhi’s quirky saga will leave you confused

Do Aur Do Pyaar has been an eagerly-awaited film of the year. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast comprising of Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the key roles. Ever since the first look of the film was revealed in January, fans have been quite intrigued to know what makers have in the wraps for its audiences. Now, a while back, the creators of Do Aur Do Pyaar have infused excitement amongst fans by dropping its teaser.

Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser OUT

Today, on March 21, a while back, the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar pleasantly surprised the audiences by dropping the teaser of the eagerly-awaited film. A 1:01 video clip introduces the audience to the world of two couples, Vidya Balan-Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz-Pratik Gandhi. The teasers appears to be a tale giving a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humor, and relatable storytelling.

While Vidya and Sendhil’s characters are seen vacaying in Cuba and having a great time, Ileana and Pratik’s characters, on the other hand, are seen enjoying a movie night. Not much can be ascertained as yet but the overall feel of the teaser gives what makers promise it to be, “Feel the heat with love that's surprising, confusing and consuming!”

Advertisement

Sharing the official announcement, a collaborative post was shared by the team on their individual social media handles with the caption, “This summer, feel the heat with love that’s surprising, confusing, and consuming! #DoAurDoPyaarTeaser out now. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024. #DoAurDoPyaar”

Take a look:

It wouldn't be wrong to state that Vidya's return to rom-coms sparks anticipation and nostalgia with a delightful blend of musical spectacle.

Fans' hail Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Minutes after the teaser was dropped, fans couldn’t stop reacting to it as they thronged the comments section. Expressing excitement, a fan wrote, “ Yesssss lesssgooooooo!!,” and another fan wrote, “Vidya Balan best,” while a third fan remarked, “Really surprising, confusing #DoAurDoPyaar,” and another fan opined, “Looks damn fun!”

Makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar reveal Vidya Balan suggesting the film title

In a recent interaction, the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar Do Aur Do Pyaar, Tanuj Garg, Deepak Segal, Sameer Nair, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla revealed that Vidya Balan played an important role in abstracting the film's appealing title.

In addition to this, Vidya had also shared insights into the inspiration behind the film's title. "I happened to suggest the title to the producers during a brainstorming session, and it resonated with them instantly," she revealed. "I adore it because it captures the essence of the film perfectly. If you see the poster closely, keen observers may catch some intriguing hints. As they say, ‘If you know, you know,'" she had shared.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar was initially scheduled to hit the theaters on March 29, 2024, but makers later announced the release date, and now it will weave its magic on big screens from April 19, 2024. Backed by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, Swati Iyer Chawla, the film will be released under the production banner of Applause Entertainment.

In addition to this, the adapted story and screenplay of the film has been written by Suprotim Sengupta, Eisha Chopra, and dialogues are penned by Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi, and Eisha Chopra. On the other hand, Sunil Chainani, Ranjib Mazumder, Prasoon Garg, Shanti Sivaram Maini, and Piya Sawhney Mathur are serving as co-producers on the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina on debuting with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in The Archies; ‘I felt at home’