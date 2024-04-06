Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Ileana D’Cruz starrer offers refreshing take on love

The highly-awaited movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, has created a significant buzz with its promotions and song releases. Now, the makers of this unconventional love story have finally released the trailer, which looks quite interesting with loads of comedy, emotion, and romantic twists. The movie is all set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024.

Do Aur Do Pyaar trailer is out now

Vidya Balan took to Instagram and shared the trailer of her upcoming movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar. According to the trailer, the movie revolves around a married couple played by Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, and they are having an extramarital affair with characters played by Sendhil and Ileana. However, it looks like destiny has some other plans. The trailer gives a hint that the movie's basic plot is about falling in love with the same person again.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Do Aur Do Pyaar track Tu Hai Kahaan

Recently, the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar released the track Tu Hai Kahaan, which is already going viral on the internet and features Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Ooty, the music video unfolds as Vidya and Pratik's characters embark on a journey together in a local taxi.

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram account to share the song and expressed her awe at the magic of love brought to life by the collaboration between Lucky Ali and The Local Train.

More About Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Do Aur Do Pyaar

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic comedy centered around married couples. Other than Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, the film also features Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, the movie will see a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Neeyat, and in her kitty, she has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 next. Ileana on the other hand, was last featured in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda.

