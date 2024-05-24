Does Janhvi Kapoor check rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya’s phone? Mr & Mrs Mahi star’s confession is going VIRAL; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actress has been leaving no stone unturned for promoting her upcoming film.

During the promotional spree, the Mili star has been to several cities and given several interviews and spoken her heart out. One such video from a promotional event is going viral where the actress is admitting to the fact that she checks her boyfriend’s phone.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her red-flag behaviour

In the video which has been shared by a fan page on the X handle, we can see Janhvi Kapoor interacting with her fans. One of the fans asked her if girlfriends should be allowed to check her boyfriend’s phone. To this, the Gunjan Saxena star casually replied that she knows it is a red flag, but she checks her boyfriend’s phone.

Further when asked if boyfriends should be allowed to check his girlfriend’s phone? The actress instantly made a face and replied ‘No’. When probed further about knowing the reason behind this, she replied, “kyu vishwaas nahi karte kya?”

Fans throw phones at Janhvi Kapoor during the IPL match

Janhvi Kapoor was recently in Ahmedabad for promoting her film. The actress made sure to arrive to support her favorite IPL team RCB during their match. She was accompanied by her friend Orry. One video is going viral from the stands where we can see both of them looking down towards their fans and mobile phones coming flying at them.

Fans who wanted them to click selfies threw their phones toward them so that they could click a picture. But the sight of the actress trying to catch the flying mobile phones is so hilarious that not only us but even she cannot stop laughing.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi. This film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. The film directed by Sharan Sharma, with the script penned by him and Nikhil Mehrotra, is all set to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

