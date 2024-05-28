Esha Deol quashes Ameesha Patel’s claims of her snatching roles: ‘Everyone was very busy and happy’

Ameesha Patel is one such actress who has been quite vocal about anything and everything happening to her. The Gadar 2 actress during the promotion of this film has stated that her contemporaries like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Esha Deol snatched roles from her. Esha Deol has now reacted to the claims made by Ameesha Patel.

In an interview with India Today, Esha said that she thinks differently and expressed shock over Patel's statement.

Esha Deol on everyone being friendly during her time in the industry

In the interview, replying to Ameesha Patel’s claims of snatching away her roles, Esha Deol added that she thinks they were all very busy with their own lot of what they were given. She admitted that she had had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then and according to her, none snatched anyone’s roles.

“Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice,” she added.

Esha further claimed that she never gave in to the competition within the industry. She further added that they were all doing so much work and had so much to do and none of them were sitting without work.

Is Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai 2 on the cards?

Ameesha Patel held an Ask Me Anything session on her Twitter handle where several users asked her questions. But the one question that was asked repeatedly and that caught our attention was about Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai's remake.

In one of her replies, Ameesha wrote, “Well, all I can say is with confidence. When the ticket counters are mentally prepared for 60 crores plus opening tab I guess that's kaho na pyaar hai 2 for you on screens that v day.”

Replying to another fan, the Gadar actress added, “Like I already said when the industry is ready for havoc again. Means it's KAHO na pyaar hai 2 for you.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik had once opened up about the same in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. He said, "I think newcomers should only be cast in the remake as two newcomers were launched with it earlier, in case ever made."

