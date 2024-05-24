Flashback Friday: Shah Rukh Khan's rare PIC from sets of 1989 show Fauji will leave you nostalgic

Bollywood's 'King Khan,' Shah Rukh Khan, has been ruling our hearts since his 1992 debut in Deewana, and our love for him has only grown. However, few know that before making his mark in Bollywood, Khan graced the small screen. Today, we are going to bless your eyes with a rare picture of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of his 1989 TV show Fauji.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with co-stars on the sets of Fauji

A fan page of actor Shah Rukh Khan shared an unseen picture of him from the sets of the show Fauji. In the picture, a young Shah Rukh Khan is seen donning an army uniform, smiling, and posing with his co-stars from the show. The picture truly melts our hearts. If you’ve missed it, the girl in the blue shirt depicts every Shah Rukh Khan fangirl forever.

Have a look at the picture here:

About Shah Rukh Khan's show Fauji

Shah Rukh Khan's 1989 TV show Fauji became a significant stepping stone in his illustrious career. Directed by Colonel Raj Kapoor, Fauji aired on Doordarshan and followed the lives of young Indian Army recruits in training. Khan played the role of Abhimanyu Rai, a charismatic and confident soldier, which quickly endeared him to audiences.

The show was praised for its realistic portrayal of military life and the camaraderie among soldiers. Fauji not only showcased Khan's natural acting talent but also laid the foundation for his future superstardom in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen taking on the role of an underworld don aka Gangster with Suhana Khan as his protegee in King. The film chronicles a unique dynamic between the duo and the action workshops that are currently underway. King is a fast-paced action thriller chronicling the journey of mentor and disciple, testing their survival skills against all the odds. The film will mark the big screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the part of the disciple to the King.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that music maestro Anirudh Ravichander is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on King. For those unaware, King is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, under their respective banners – Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix – with Sujoy Ghosh as the director.

