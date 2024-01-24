EXCLUSIVE: "I signed Pooja Meri Jaan on last day of Sita Ramam; I earned it": Says Mrunal Thakur

It is safe to say that Mrunal Thakur has finally arrived, with some spectacular performances across different movie industries, the most recent being Hi Nanna. Hi Nanna proved to be a very successful film theatrically and got a lot of love digitally as well. To celebrate the success of Hi Nanna and to talk about some of her exciting upcoming films, Mrunal Thakur graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers.

Mrunal Thakur Shares That She Really Had To Toil Hard To Get The Film Pooja Meri Jaan

Mrunal Thakur opened up about her immediate next Hindi movie project titled Pooja Meri Jaan which is directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, under the banner Maddock Films. Talking about the human drama Pooja Meri Jaan, Mrunal Thakur shared how it is a project that she really had to toil hard for.

She said, "Pooja Meri Jaan is ready and we shall, we must release it soon. That's again a film that I am extremely proud of. I earned that film. I literally had to earn that. Like screen-test, readings, audition: It was the last day of Sita Ramam. I finished the movie and came back to Bombay. My flight was delayed. I was sitting in the office and waiting for the director to arrive so I could do the reading". Mrunal was overwhelmed looking at her movie journey from Love Soniya to now Pooja Meri Jaan. The Sita Ramam actress also expressed her happiness in the fact that her characters in each film have been very different from one another.

Advertisement

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Mrunal Thakur:

Mrunal Thakur Praises Her Pooja Meri Jaan Director Navjot Gulati

Mrunal Thakur was all praise for her director Pooja Meri Jaan director Navjot Gulati. She said, "He has done a fantastic job. I am just keeping my mouth shut because I was my work and Navjot's work to speak because it's been so many years of tapasya (manifesting) and now finally it's ready. You feel so ready when it is close to the due date; that kind of a feeling."

The release date for Pooja Meri Jaan will be communicated very soon. The film also stars Huma Qureshi. The first look which was shared last year looked very gritty and increased the intrigue for the film. Apart from this film, Mrunal will also be seen in the Telugu film Family Star, where she shares screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. While you wait for Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film releases, you can binge watch her iconic films on digital platforms.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur recounts how her films Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna brought back romance genre in Indian films