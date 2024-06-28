9 must-watch movies based on IAS/IPS officers for your UPSC motivation

Cinema has a unique way of highlighting the lives and struggles of those who serve the nation. Movies based on IAS and IPS officers perfectly capture their dedication, bravery, and the challenges they face in maintaining law and order alongside their struggle to reach that authority.

Here are nine of the best movies based on IAS/IPS officers that will pump you up to reach your goals.

9 inspiring movies based on IAS/IPS officers:-

1. 12th Fail

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi

IMDB Rating: 8.9

Release year: 2023

Genre: Biographical drama

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Inspired by true events, 12th Fail revolved around the journey of a young man aspiring to become an IAS officer. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of the protagonist brings a heartfelt and authentic touch to the story. This movie is recommended for its inspirational storyline and is one of the best IAS officer movies.

2. Wanted

Cast: Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2009

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to watch: Zee 5

In Wanted, Salman Khan plays an undercover cop working to invade and tear down a notorious criminal syndicate. The movie is packed with action, suspense, and intense drama. Salman's performance as Radhe, the daring and fearless officer, makes it worth giving it a watch.

3. Rang De Basanti

Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2006

Genre: Musical, History

Where to watch: Netflix

Rang De Basant is a powerful narrative that beautifully merges the past and present, drawing parallels between the Indian freedom struggle and modern-day activism. The movie features an IAS officer, played by R. Madhavan, whose tragic death becomes the catalyst for the film's protagonists to fight against corruption and injustice. Watch it for its thought-provoking and impactful narrative.

4. Gangaajal

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mukesh Tiwari

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 2003

Genre: Crime, Action

Where to watch: Zee 5

Gangaajal is a hard-hitting drama that explores the battle against corruption and crime in a lawless town. Ajay Devgn's portrayal of SP Amit Kumar, an upright and determined IPS officer, is both powerful and inspiring. This movie is still counted as one of the best performances by the seasoned actor.

5. Shool

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 1999

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Where to watch: YouTube

Shool is a gritty portrayal of an honest police officer's struggle against the criminal-politician nexus in Bihar. Manoj Bajpayee delivers a never-seen-before performance as Inspector Samar Pratap Singh, an IPS officer who stands firm against corruption. This actioner is undoubtedly one of the best IAS/IPS officers movies to watch.

6. Sarfarosh

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 1999

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to watch: YouTube

Sarfarosh follows ACP Ajay Singh Rathod’s life played by Aamir Khan, in his quest to eliminate cross-border terrorism and crime. The film perfectly shows the sacrifices and relentless efforts of police officers to protect the nation and it is topped up with Aamir's out-of-the-box performance.

7. Sehar

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Mahima Chaudhry, Pankaj Kapur

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2005

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Where to watch: Zee5

Sehar is a crime drama based on real-life events and focuses on the efforts of an IPS officer to pull apart an organized crime in Uttar Pradesh. Arshad Warsi delivers a commendable performance as SSP Ajay Kumar and the film's realistic portrayal and strong performances make it a must-watch.

8. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Govind Namdev

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2017

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Where to watch: YouTube

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a romantic drama that follows the journey of Satyendra (Rajkummar Rao), who becomes an IAS officer after a failed marriage. The film beautifully captures his transformation and dedication to achieve a goal and how heartbreaks do not always lead to destruction.

9. Shanghai

Cast: Abhay Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2012

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Where to watch: YouTube

Shanghai is a political thriller that explores the murky world of politics, corruption, and activism. Abhay Deol plays an IAS officer tasked with investigating the death of a social activist and the film's intense narrative and strong performances just act as an icing on the intriguing narrative. This is one of the best IAS movies to watch.

Whether it's through inspiring biographical tales or gripping action dramas, these movies based on IAS/IPS officers are surely a perfect watch if you need motivation to crack your civil services or inspiration in general. Which one of these is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

