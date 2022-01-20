Gehraiyaan: Did you know Deepika Padukone didn’t respond to Shakun Batra for 2 days after hearing the script?

Deepika Padukone has been on a roll off late. After basking in the success of Kabir Khan’s 83, Deepika Padukone is now making headlines for her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead. While Gehraiyaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie. During the press conference, producer Karan Johar spoke about how Deepika had reacted to the script.

Talking about it, Karan recalled how the Chhapaak actress had expressed her desire to work with Shakun while having dinner together. Later when Shakun flew to London to narrate Gehraiyaan to Deepika, the actress had taken two days to respond to the filmmaker. Yes! you read it right. “Shakun was a little worried. Then I called Deepika to get an update and she said ‘I was so overwhelmed by the script that it took me some time to process’,” Karan added. Furthermore, the ace film producer also got candid over the title of Gehraiyaan and called it the toughest film to finalise the name.

KJo revealed, “Geheraiyaan was titled only a month and a half ago. It was only decided after the track was made. I gave the worst suggestions and Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant shot down my suggestion. It was my toughest film to date to finalise on title”.

While the makers have unveiled the trailer today, Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11 this year.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Last Day to grab the best deals