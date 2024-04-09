Heeramandi Trailer Launch: Aditi Rao Hydari feels 'blessed' on reuniting with SLB after 6 years; talks about her character

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The trailer of the Netflix original was released earlier today at a grand event and the actress was seen getting seemingly overwhelmed talking about being a part of this magnum opus.

Aditi Rao Hydari on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Heeramandi will mark Aditi’s second collaboration with SLB after Padmaavat (2018). Hydari missed no chance to heap praises on Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was unfortunately not present at the trailer launch. Expressing her love for him, Aditi said, “I love his love for cinema and his love for every second of what he does and what he believes in. We all are blessed to be a part of his vision and I really miss him today because this is truly his baby.”

Aditi Rao Hydari shares her two cents on her Heeramandi character

The Fitoor actress who will be playing Bibbojaan in Bhansali’s next called her character ‘very special’. She shared, “I'm very happy Sanjay sir gave Bibbojaan to me. He pushes you to your extreme and makes you believe in what you don't even know. That's Sanjay sir's magic. Bibbojaan is a really beautiful amalgamation of vulnerability and extreme love that translates into tremendous courage and fearlessness for a larger purpose.”

Calling herself inspired by the character, Aditi Rao Hydari added, “I hope I can live as honestly and as fearlessly as she does. So thank you Sanjay sir for giving Bibbojaan to me and making her a part of my life.”

Richa Chadha feels Heeramandi will be an offering from India to the world

The ‘Lajjo’ of Bhansali’s world - Richa Chadha said that the experience of working with Bhansali was something that she will never get over. She said on the trailer launch, “Whoever takes Rajdhani Express to Mumbai, it's their dream to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And if the character is special and you get the opportunity to work with very good actors, it's just a cherry on the top.”

Richa in her concluding note said, “This show truly has potential to travel outside the borders of India and it will be a great offering from India or the Indian subcontinent to the world. I really hope that you all watch this and enjoy it.”

Heeramandi will start streaming on Netflix on May 1.

