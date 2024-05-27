Heeramandi's Taha Shah admits attending Cannes 2024 'to make contacts' amidst facing trolls: 'I went around giving my card'

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha has consistently been making waves on the internet. After his successful appearance as Nawab Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, he turned heads with an impressive debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. He attended the prestigious festival for the trailer and poster launch of his film Paro at the Bharat Pavilion.

Meanwhile, a section of netizens questioned his presence at the festival. In a recent interview, the Heeramandi actor responded to all the trolls and admitted having made connections at the festival.

Taha Shah Badussha admits making connections at Cannes Film Festival 2024

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Taha Shah Badussha admitted that he attended the film festival to ‘make contacts’.

“I went to Cannes to launch my film and to make contacts. So many people from America and Canada looked at me and said, ‘This guy is the star of Heeramandi, but he’s acting like a newcomer’. I literally went around giving my card to people asking them to be in touch with me and watch Heeramandi,” he said.

He further added that there might not be a need to do it, however, he remains optimistic about meeting 'one golden person' who could change one's life.

The self-hustler went on to assert that out of 500–600 people he met and got the numbers of at Cannes, he would need one person to believe in him. “I’ll keep hustling. I’ll keep building relationships and putting in my hundred percent,” he remarked.

Taha Shah Badussha reacts to trolls questioning his presence at Cannes Film Festival 2024

In addition to this, he also addressed the conversation on the internet around his presence at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. In response to this, he mentioned that he doesn’t get enough time to go on social media and check things. However, he has so many groups where he keeps receiving screenshots. Whenever he gets the time, he goes through them.

Hitting back at the trolls, the actor said, “Nobody said these things about me earlier. I did some jugaad (hack) and went to IFFI last year, but nobody spoke about it. What about that? What about the time when I had nothing [going on for me]?”

Taha debuted with Luv Ka The End in 2011. Two years later, he got a part in Karan Johar’s teen drama film Gippi followed by Barkhaa, Baar Baar Dekho, and more.

