Heeramandi's Taha Shah reveals he is single for THIS reason and it will make you fall in love with him even more

Taha Shah Badussha is currently basking in the success of his recently released series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor portrayed Nawab Tajdar, and with his persona and acting skills, he won his fans' hearts and received critical acclaim. Recently, the actor sparked dating rumors when he was spotted with Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Ranta. He has now decided to break his silence on the matter.

Taha Shah Badussha breaks silence on his love life

In a recent conversation with the Free Press Journal, Taha Shah Badussha was asked why he doesn't wish to have a career and a love relationship simultaneously. The actor explained that he believes, at least for the next few years, he needs to focus exclusively on one because time is limited. He stated that distributing time between both would be unfair to his partner and his work. He emphasized the importance of giving back to all the investments his mother has made in him, noting that it's not about money but about meeting her expectations for his success.

Taha added that he wants to fuel his passion and maintain his drive, mentioning that he doesn't want to look back in four years and regrets not investing his time wisely if a breakup occurs. He further expressed that he doesn't want any distractions and wants to remain committed to his work.

Taha Shah Badussha spotted with co-star Pratibha Ranta

Videos on Instagram captured Taha Shah Badussha and his Heeramandi co-star Pratibha Ranta coming out of a restaurant after having a dinner date together.

Taha sported a white sheer T-shirt paired with black jeans and a white cap, while Pratibha looked lovely in a pink top and denim. She carried a leather bag and her phone. The two actors smiled for the paparazzi before departing in the same car.

Check out the video here:

Taha Shah makes Cannes 2024 debut

Taha recently made India proud with his debut at Cannes 2024. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor shared that several people he met recognized him from his character in the Netflix show Heeramandi.

