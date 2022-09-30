Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are all smiles as they get clicked in the city; PICS

Hrithik Roshan and actor-singer Saba Azad have been creating a massive buzz in the town for their love affair. They make for a stunning couple and they have been making headlines for their growing proximity these days. To note, Hrithik and Saba have been said to be dating for a while now, and although they have made an official statement about their love affair, their frequent hangout and social media PDA speak volumes about their love affair. The duo also made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Now, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were clicked in the city by the shutterbugs. In the photos, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor looked dapper as always as he sported an all-black outfit. Saba, on the other hand, kept it casual yet sporty as she wore a powder blue halter neck crop top and paired it with baggy blue denim jeans. She had kept her tresses open and carried a black baguette bag to complete her look. The lovebirds also posed for the shutterbugs and flaunted their happy smiles.