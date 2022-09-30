Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are all smiles as they get clicked in the city; PICS
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their first appearance as a couple at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.
Hrithik Roshan and actor-singer Saba Azad have been creating a massive buzz in the town for their love affair. They make for a stunning couple and they have been making headlines for their growing proximity these days. To note, Hrithik and Saba have been said to be dating for a while now, and although they have made an official statement about their love affair, their frequent hangout and social media PDA speak volumes about their love affair. The duo also made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.
Now, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were clicked in the city by the shutterbugs. In the photos, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor looked dapper as always as he sported an all-black outfit. Saba, on the other hand, kept it casual yet sporty as she wore a powder blue halter neck crop top and paired it with baggy blue denim jeans. She had kept her tresses open and carried a black baguette bag to complete her look. The lovebirds also posed for the shutterbugs and flaunted their happy smiles.
Check out Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's PICS:
Meanwhile, on the work, Hrithik's much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha has been released in the theatres today, which is being directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and will also stars Saif Ali Khan alongside Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor will also feature next in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles.
Saba, on the other hand, will star next with Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni in the film, Minimum, where she will essay the role of a French girl, co-starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das and Rumana Molla.
