Imtiaz Ali expresses happiness on Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s wedding; Reveals the lovebirds to be similar

We are just a few days away from witnessing one of the biggest Bollywood weddings of the year. The prep has begun for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Pinkvilla has already reported that they are going to get hitched on April 15. Well, fans cannot keep calm and are waiting with bated breath to see a glimpse of the bride and the groom on their D-day. Ahead of the grand union, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali who has worked with both the actors individually spoke about their wedding.

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Imtiaz Ali responded, “Amongst the actors that I have worked with, there is no one more similar than Ranbir and Alia. To be alike as actors, you have to be alike as people as well. You need to be aligned in thought, and that’s the case with these two.” He even recalled that even before Alia and Ranbir got friendly with each other, there was a kind of affinity as they are so alike.

Imtiaz further said that he had the privilege to work with Alia Bhatt in Highway and Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar and Tamasha and he quipped that there are no actors like them. “The fact that Ranbir and Alia are together, gives me immense happiness and pleasure. I am not going to say more (smiles), but I am extremely happy that people like that are grouping together. They are the purest form of actors that I have seen in my life.”

Meanwhile, we saw Ranbir Kapoor’s sister arriving in Mumbai along with her husband and daughter for the wedding. As per reports, the wedding festivities are about to begin from today.

