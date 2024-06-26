WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur arrive at Arjun Kapoor's house for birthday celebration

Arjun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade. Arjun is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again. Meanwhile, the actor is turning a year older on June 26.

On the occasion, Arjun's sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, arrived at his residence later at night today. His close friends, actors Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, were also spotted outside his house.

Janhvi Kapoor returns from Paris to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday

In a video posted on Instagram, actress Janhvi Kapoor can be seen sitting in a car as she reaches Arjun Kapoor's residence for the birthday celebration. Janhvi wore a black casual outfit and paired it with an olive green shirt. The actress is also sporting glasses as she flashes a million-dollar smile.

Janhvi, who made his international runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024, returned from the city on June 25. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier at night.

Watch the video here:

Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur pose in style

In a video on Instagram, new dad Varun Dhawan can be seen coming out of his car outside his BFF Arjun Kapoor's residence. Varun poses for the paparazzi before stepping inside the house. Varun looks uber cool in his casual look for the night. He opted for a black vest and white trousers. The actor completed his look with a white cap.

Varun thanks the paparazzi and goes away.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's friend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, also arrived in style at his residence on the birthday eve. In a video on Instagram, Aditya can be seen coming out of his car as he poses for the paparazzi. He wore a blue tee with black joggers.

The Ludo actor also obliges a female fan for the pictures.

Take a look at their videos here:

Shanaya Kapoor spotted with her parents

Arjun Kapoor's cousin sister, Shanaya Kapoor, will also attend his birthday. Shanaya was spotted in her car while reaching Arjun's residence. Her parents, actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, were snapped together outside his house.

Check out the pictures here:

Arjun Kapoor's work front

Apart from Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor has a No Entry sequel in his kitty. Arjun will work with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the sequel. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh.

