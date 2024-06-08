Kajol-Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa looks adorable in this UNSEEN childhood PIC; has special b’day wish for ‘mama no 2’ aka aunt Neelam

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s darling daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the star kids who social media is obsessed with. Every now and then, Devgn's daughter remains in the headlines for her GenZ looks and stylish avatar.

She has recently turned 21 and already has become the paparazzi’s favorite too. However, this time Nysa is going viral on the Internet for her childhood photo and we can’t stop gushing over how cute little she is looking in the photograph.

Neelam Devgan reshares Nysa’s photo

Nysa Devgan took to her Instagram to wish her aunt and Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam Devgan her birthday. To wish her dearest aunt, Nysa walked down memory lane and shared a throwback photo.

After a while, Neelam re-shared the photo on her public Instagram account to extend her happiness and we got to see a glimpse of this precious memory. In the photo, little Nysa can be seen playing while Neelam is sitting behind her.

Expressing her love for Aunt Neelam, Ajay Devgn’s daughter wrote, “Happy birthday mama #2” with love emojis. While resharing the photo on her Instagram story, Neelam also put love and cute emojis to shower her love on her niece.

Check Nysa Devgn’s childhood photo here

About Nysa Devgan

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have two kids-Nysa and Yug. She has been in the limelight for her GenZ style. The star kid knows how to make waves on the internet with her gorgeous presence.

Furthermore, like every other parent, Kajol and Ajay also never forget to shower their love on Nysa and often share her photographs on social media. Speaking about Nysa’s Bollywood debut, there is news about it as of now. But let’s see what the future holds.

