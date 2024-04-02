Kajol's hilarious birthday post for Ajay Devgn is proof of their evergreen husband-wife love

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. These two do not share many posts with each other but when they do, it is so full of love. Today, as the Singham actor celebrates his birthday, social media has been flooded with posts wishing him a happy day. But we have the most special wish coming in for him and that is from his lovely wife.

Kajol’s birthday wish for Ajay Devgn

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol dropped a picture of her dapper-looking husband, Ajay Devgn. In the picture, we can see the actor posing in front of the pool wearing a white tee. He is looking away from the camera and has completed his look with black glasses.

Sharing this picture, Kajol captioned it, “Since I know you're so excited about your birthday that you're jumping up and down like a kid, clapping your hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake 🤪… Let's start the day off by wishing you a very, very happy birthday @ajaydevgn

PS: If anybody has a video of him doing any of this, please send it to me immediately.”

Check out the post:

Ajay Devgn’s work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Shaitaan, which also starred R Madhavan and Jyotika in pivotal roles. This film has broken several box-office records and is still running successfully in theatres.

Ajay Devgn has one of the most exciting projects in the pipeline. He is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie, Maidaan. The storyline revolves around Syed Abdul Rahim's relentless efforts to elevate Indian football onto the global stage by assembling and mentoring a team comprising talented youngsters from the slums. Along with Ajay, Maidaan features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in significant roles and is scheduled to release on April 10th.

Apart from Midaan, Ajay has Singham Again, which stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. He also has De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhamaal 4.

