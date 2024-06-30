PM Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and more celebrate as Team India wins T20 World Cup 2024

‘Hum Jeet Gaye’- this is the current emotion of the entire country. After months of giving their sweat, blood, and tears, the Men in Blue have finally won the T20 World Cup 2024 Final match against South Africa.

Social media is currently buzzing with netizens showering praise on the Indian men’s cricket team for the victory. Among them are celebs like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, and others who extended their congratulations to the team.

Bollywood celebs are delighted as India brings home the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi shared a video congratulating the team for this amazing feat. He also wrote, “CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC.”

Take a look:

Ajay Devgn was among the first actors who expressed how proud he was of the Indian team on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 Final match against South Africa.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he penned, “Words can't describe the joy! Congratulations Team India, you've made history! This victory is etched in our hearts.”

Take a look:

Anil Kapoor joins the celebs who heap praises on the winning team. He penned on X, “Every Indian right now is feeling the same emotion!!!! This is how it’s done!!!! True champions!!!”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon were proud as "We brought it home." Sushmita Sen shed tears of joy.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday also congratulated the 'true champion' and shared, "Congratulations team India, our true champions."

Take a look:

A die-hard cricket and team India fan, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed, "Whatta match! Whatta bunch! This Indian team has given joy to billions of Indians. We are the world champions! The superpower of cricket! Our generation is the luckiest to see India emerge as the World Cup winners thrice since 2007. Two in T20 and one ODI. Learning and taking cues from the last ODI World Cup final, here we are as bonafide winners! Jai Hind!"

Take a look:

Riteish Deshmukh also congratulated team India and tweeted, “Greatest match I have seen!!! What a victory !!! Congratulations Team India. T20 World Cup winners !!!!”

Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan is also proud of the new champions. He tweeted, “INDIAAAAAAAA!!!! Come onnnnn!!!! Champions.”

Take a look:

Senior actor Anupam Kher was glued to the screen, like most of us, watching the exhilarating match. Hence, as soon as Hardik Pandya delivered the winning ball, he shared this fun clip.

Take a look:

Senior actor Boman Irani stated that he was about to open a congratulatory note of South Africa when the match took a turn in favor of the Indian team. Calling it a ‘magnificent victory’, he opined, “Was almost writing a congratulatory note for SA. Then this drama. This magnificent victory for INDIA!!!!! Man o man this is what you call a final! Well played boys!”

Take a look:

Om Shanti Om actor Arjun Rampal penned a long post as the team finally won.

He shared on social media, “Ufffffffff Finally we will a final. For me @Jaspritbumrah93 is man of the match and man of the tournament. That catch by @surya_14kumar was the best catch under pressure. The knock By @imVkohli looks great now. But for @ImRo45 to break the dry run is my icing on the cake. A great game. Well done #SouthAfrica but the men in blue are Champions and today that’s what matters to us. Congratulations everyone. India wins India champions.”

Take a look:

Senior lyricist Javed Akhtar penned on X, "Calm, cool, focused, together and determined to win. Our whole nation stands to learn so much from these boys !!! Congratulations and thank you cricket Team of India."

Take a look:

Indian actress Preity Zinta is and Indian by heart and this sweet post is proof. Congratulating Team India, she penned online, "Yeahhhhhhhhhh !!!!! Oh India WE WON #T20IWorldCup #2024 Ting ! Ting ! Ting !!!!"

Take a look:

Actress Neha Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Vir Das also expressed their happiness on Twitter.

Take a look:

