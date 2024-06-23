Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Saira Banu, Kajol and more arrive for couple's reception party

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally married. After dating for seven years, the couple got married today, June 23. Incidentally, on this date in 2017, the couple decided to give their love a chance which finally led them to be man and wife.

After signing the civil marriage papers, the celebrity couple is all set to host their lavish star-studded wedding at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant in Mumbai. With nearly 1000 guests, the couple is expected to dance the night away.

Bollywood celebs arrive at Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding reception

Huma Qureshi was among the first guests to arrive at her best buds, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding reception. For the happening event, the Maharani actress went with a pretty beige saree and a designer cutout blouse. She layered it up with an embellished net jacket. Keeping her making dewy and sporting red lips, the actress tied her hair in a low bun and decorated it with red roses.

She was joined by her brother, actor Saqib Saleem who is also a close friend of the married couple. The dance the night out, the 83 actor came dressed in an Indo-western ensemble. Donning a bottle-green kurta, he added on a matching jacket and paired it up with black pants.

Check it out:

Anil Kapoor also made a dashing entry at the wedding soiree. The senior star went with an all-black look as he walked the red carpet event. He was joined by his buddy from B-town, actor Chunky Panday who brought his humor along.

The Housefull 3 actor sported a powder blue jacket on top of a basic white shirt. He paired it up with black denim and gray loafers. After the two stars greeted each other, they posed together for the shutterbugs.

Check it out:

The ever-so-vivacious and pretty actress, Kajol made heads turn as she attended the gala. Wearing a black and gold saree with a multi-colored blouse, she arrived to congratulate the couple.

Check it out:

The gem of the Indian film industry, senior actress Saira Banu also came to bless the newly wedded couple. The star sported a sweet smile as she posed to the paparazzi in a green salwar kameez set.

Check it out:

Next up was Indian film director, screenwriter, producer, and lyricist Mudassar Aziz. Sticking to the memo given by Sonakshi and Zaheer in their wedding invitation, he arrives wearing an Indo-western set in blue and beige. The bride Sonakshi Sinha has collaborated with him in movies like Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Double XL.

Sab Kushal Mangal actor Priyaank Sharma was also part of the couple’s big day. After witnessing their civil marriage, the celebrity arrived at the wedding reception with his wife Shaza Morani.

Check it out:

Other celebs who arrived at the event are actor Gulshan Devaiah with their wife actress Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zoya Murani, The Archies producer Reema Kagti, Indian screenwriter, author, producer, and actor Mushtaq Shiekh, Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L. Rai, Anu Ranjan with Shashi Ranjan, Zaheer Iqbal's parents and many others.

