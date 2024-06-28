Kajol ditches her glam avatar for simple look in brick brick-red dress, perfect for relaxed weekends at home

As the weekend approaches, it’s time to embrace the casual Friday vibe, leaving formalities behind. It is the perfect opportunity to showcase your relaxed yet stylish side. If you are wondering how to strike the right balance between casual and chic, Kajol's latest outfit is a great source of inspiration for you.

Apart from acting, Kajol has always been known for her renowned fashion sense. And in her latest pictures, she managed to look stylish while keeping comfort at the forefront. Let’s break down her latest look.

Kajol’s comfy yet stylish look

Kajol served us a casual look clad in a stunning brick red midi dress that looks both comfortable and stylish. It features full sleeves and an off-shoulder design, adding a touch of suave to her look. The rich color and unique design make it a standout piece.

To add definition to her silhouette, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress cinched the waist of her dress with a brown buckle belt. The accessory not only enhanced her frame but also added a stylish element to her look. The belt created a balanced and flattering appearance, making the midi dress even more appealing.

A dress like Kajol’s is perfect for casual Fridays at work or if you are heading out for a weekend brunch or a family gathering. By styling it correctly, you can create a range of looks that are fashionable, stylish, and comfy.

Kajol’s make-up and accessories

The Salaam Venky actress kept her accessories minimal, which is key to achieving a chic yet effortless look. She opted for natural makeup. It featured nude lipstick, a radiant base, and a feathered brow. The stunning beauty rounded off her look with side-parted curls.

Yes, ladies, if there is one thing casual Friday is about, it is finding that perfect mix between comfort and chic, and Kajol has nailed that look to perfection!

If you follow her example, you can dress up stylishly and comfortably for a Friday evening or another day at the end of the workweek.

