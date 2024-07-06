Karan Johar says he won't apologize for his hard-earned wealth; recalls how his mom sold jewelry when his father's films flopped

Karan Johar is one of the top filmmakers of Bollywood who has been responsible for making some of the biggest films. However, behind the success, there's a lot of hard work and sacrifices that often go unnoticed.

While Karan has been often trolled for being privileged and promoting nepotism in the industry, the filmmaker recently opened up about the time when his family went through financially challenging times.

Karan Johar recalls the financial troubles when his father's 5 films flopped in a series

Karan Johar's father Yash Johar was a reputed filmmaker of his time who was known for producing films like Dostana, Agneepath, Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more. During a recent interview with Faye D'Souza, Karan recalled the time when Yash faced 5 back-to-back failures after Dostana (1980) and wanted him to take over his small export division eventually.

Sharing the stories he heard, Karan said that when his father's first film flopped, his mom had to sell his nani's (maternal grandmom) flat to pay the money back to financers. When another film disappointed, she sold some of her jewelry. Even his father had to sell some of his property in Delhi.

Karan Johar says his family wasn't wealthy

Even though Karan Johar's father was a producer, he cleared the misconception that they were a wealthy family. The filmmaker said that they were a middle-class or upper-middle-class family which meant that they always had food on the table, he went to a "really good school" and his dad drove a "reasonably good car." However, they couldn't afford to go to another country to travel.

Advertisement

Karan recalled growing up in a wealthy neighborhood because he was the apple of his father’s eye who always made him "feel like a prince."

Karan Johar on earning wealth with his hard work

Karan shared how he worked tirelessly to reach the point of the career he has today. He shared that fortunately, his three films as a director did "really well" and after his father passed away, he took over Dharma Productions.

The filmmaker said that a huge part of the money was made at Dharma after he started directing. "I feel very proud that I could live my father’s dream. I worked very hard. There have been times when I worked for 18 hours a day. I work through weekends and national holidays. I work every day. I work for about 16 to 20 hours every day. I sleep for only five hours. I work very hard for the money I have made. I am never going to apologise for that,” he said making a strong point.

Advertisement

Karan Johar's work front

Karan Johar's last film as a director titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released in 2023 and performed well at the box office and received huge critical acclaim. The film had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. He is already gearing up for his next directorial which is untitled yet.

As a producer, he has been releasing films back to back. His latest film as a producer is Kill which was released on July 5, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kill: John Wick producers to helm English-language remake of newcomer Lakshya, Raghav Juyal starrer action thriller