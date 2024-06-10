Kartik Aaryan reacts to being labeled as an ‘outsider’; ‘I believe that any Friday can be a last Friday also, kahin mera pack up na ho jaaye’

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, and since then, the charming actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Regarded as one of the finest actors, Kartik has forged his path to become one of the most admired actors. Recently, the actor finally chose to address the outsider label in Bollywood and how he looks at it.

Kartik Aaryan opens up on being an outsider in the industry

According to Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan reflected on the outsider label and said, “It is what it is. When I started my journey in Bollywood, I didn't know anyone here. And the way it is going on to date, things are the same. Everything's the same for me. Some Fridays are successful and some are not. But the fact remains that I have never been an insider".

He added, “It is a mindset which is going to stay with me. Till date, I believe that any Friday can be a last Friday also. This is the echo that keeps on going in my mind. Ke kahin mera pack up na ho jaaye (I hope it's not a pack up for my career)”.

He acknowledged that he is aware of his lack of backup and therefore emphasized his focus on working hard on each project he undertakes. He stated that he knows he doesn't have any other backup and might not get a second or third chance and said that this fear is constant in his mind.

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan, is slated for release on June 14, 2024. The film revolves around the remarkable journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's inaugural Paralympic gold medalist. Kartik takes on the lead role in this inspiring narrative, supported by a talented cast including Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Kartik Aaryan's latest appearance was in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, a movie that garnered rave reviews and earned him considerable acclaim for his performance.

In addition to his role as Chandu Champion, Kartik is set to appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. He also has Aashiqui 3 lined up.

According to recent reports from Pinkvilla, Kartik is in discussions with Sooraj Barjatya to portray the character of Prem in his upcoming project.

