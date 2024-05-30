Katrina Kaif pulls Vicky Kaushal back after she spots fan shooting them walking hand-in-hand in London; WATCH

Katrina Kaif has been away from the limelight and media glare for quite some time now. The actress is apparently in London and the Sardar Udham star keeps making back and for trips from India.

A video of the couple casually taking a stroll on the streets of London went viral a couple of weeks ago. And now, yet another video of them walking hand-in-hand has surfaced online.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif spotted on the streets of London

In the video shared by the fan page of the lovebirds on Instagram with the name Vickey_Katrina we can see the duo walking casually on the streets of London. Katrina Kaif is dressed in an all-black attire. She is wearing a black oversized jacket with a hood over black tracks. She has completed her look with a single ponytail, black sunglasses, and white shoes.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand looks dapper in a blue denim that he wore below a blue jacket. He is sporting a full-grown beard and mustache and has completed her look with brown boots and a single ponytail. As these two are crossing the road, the Merry Christmas actress spots the fan shooting them. It is then that she pulls her hubby towards her who then can be seen looking at the fan as they step back.

Check out the video:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Over the years, Katrina has managed to create an impressive film career boasting movies like Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Fitoor, and many more. Last year, she appeared in Tiger 3 (the official sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai) with Salman Khan. Earlier this year, she led director Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethupathi. Based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge, the film also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others with Radhika Apte making a cameo appearance.

Apart from this she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. In the recent development, the makers are working on the pre-production of the film and it is very much going to happen contrary to the reports of it being shelved.

