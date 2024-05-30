Kota Factory 3: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya announces release date in mathematical style; can you solve his ‘surprise test’?

The long-awaited premiere date for the third season of the popular web series Kota Factory was revealed by Jitendra Kumar on Thursday. However, there's a twist as he's chosen a unique method to announce it. Kumar has presented his followers with a math problem to solve in order to unveil the release date.

This unconventional approach has generated excitement on social media, with fans eagerly trying to break the code.

Kota Factory is back with a bang

Netflix India released an announcement video for Kota Factory season 3 on Thursday across its social media platforms. The video, characterized by a monochromatic theme, features Jitendra Kumar reprising his role as Jeetu Bhaiya. He addresses the anticipation among fans for the return of Kota Factory and notes the positive engagement in the comment section of the announcement video.

While confirming that season 3 will premiere in June, he leaves out the specific release date. Jeetu Bhaiya then presents the audience with a surprise test, urging them to solve a mathematical problem displayed on the whiteboard behind him to determine the precise release date.

Fans quickly decoded the puzzle and identified June 20 as the date. The video did not reveal much else about the upcoming season.

Watch the video here:

More about Kota Factory

Kota Factory, created by Saurabh Khanna, directed by Raghav Subbu, and produced by Arunabh Kumar, follows the journey of Vaibhav (played by Mayur More), a 16-year-old preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) at a coaching center in Kota, Rajasthan. Described as a quintessential observational comedy, the series unfolds in the self-aware, highly competitive, and intense environment of Kota, Rajasthan.

It premiered in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube and was later acquired by Netflix India for its second season in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jitendra Kumar was last seen in the popular series Panchayat 3 which received an overwhelming response from the audience.

