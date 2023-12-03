Kriti Sanon denies promoting trading platforms on Koffee with Karan 8 in official statement; takes legal action

Kriti Sanon has had a bustling year in the film industry with three releases and ongoing shoots for her upcoming projects. However, she has found herself embroiled in false news. Kriti clarified that there are baseless allegations circulating about her endorsing trading platforms on the well-known talk show Koffee with Karan 8. Rejecting these claims, Kriti has publicly stated her denial and has pursued legal action against the dissemination of this misinformation.

Kriti Sanon takes legal action against false news about her promoting trading platforms on Koffee with Karan 8

On Sunday, December 3, Kriti Sanon utilized her Instagram Stories to release an official statement debunking news related to her purported promotion of trading platforms on Karan Johar’s show, Koffee with Karan 8. Kriti stated, “There have been several articles reporting false news about me promoting some trading platforms at Koffee with Karan. These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent.”

Kriti continued, expressing, “These articles are defamatory and are false associating me with the trading platforms. I have never spoken regarding any trading platform on the show.”

Regarding her course of action, she further said, “I have taken legal action against such false articles and reports and issued legal notice. I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports.”

More about Koffee with Karan Season 8

Karan Johar's show provides audiences with an intimate look into the personal and professional lives of celebrities. The candid conversations and engaging games make for an entertaining watch. The latest season of Koffee with Karan, which premiered in October this year, has already featured interesting pairs such as Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as well as Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Looking ahead, the future episodes of the show promise to continue delivering a star-studded lineup, including Singham Again duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, and more.

