Triptii Dimri has always gone out of her way to inspire her fans and followers. She is known to keep things simple and minimalistic yet impactful with her airport statements. The diva truly believes that less is more, especially if you know how to style your airport outfit to proper perfection, and we love that.

She proved the same earlier today when she went for a stylish black and blue airport outfit with minimalistic accessories to the airport. We love her unique sense of style!

So, why don’t we take a proper look at Triptii Dimri’s airport-ready ensemble to take some major fashion-forward inspiration from the Animal actress' cool and casual style statement?

Triptii Dimri’s chic all-denim airport look:

Triptii Dimri loves to have comfortably chic moments at the airport, and she proved the same today when she rushed in to catch her flight in a rather comfortably stylish ensemble. The Bulbbul actress’ cool outfit featured a black crop top with a deep and alluring neckline with broad straps. The stylish top helped her slay in style while flaunting her oh-so-enviable curves.

The Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam actress further layered with a full-sleeved light blue denim jacket with a slightly oversized silhouette on top. This jacket with buttons and convenient pockets on both sides, was left open and its sleeves were rolled up to give the cool outfit a laid-back look. It looked great on the diva’s slender frame.

The Laila Majnu actress further paired this oversized jacket with matching ankle-length black cargo pants with a loose wide-legged balloon-like silhouette which kept the casual and chic aesthetic going. The high-waisted pants looked comfortable and classy which makes it a fabulous choice for traveling.

Triptii completed her airport outfit with black and white sneakers. These gave a rather sporty appeal to the diva’s comfy airport-ready ensemble, making her outfit all the more awesome. This outfit helped the diva keep making a case for denim wear, and frankly, we’re taking notes, here. However, an outfit as versatile and comfortable as this one can also be paired with boots or pumps for a formal touch.

Triptii Dimri’s accessories and glam picks:

Meanwhile, she also kept things minimalistic when it came to her airport-ready accessories for the all-denim ensemble. This list included black dark-tinted sunglasses from Prada worth Rs. 40,000 with Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings along with a matching black wristwatch that looked all things great. These choices go well with the laid-back aesthetic of the actress’ modern ensemble.

Moreover, Dimri chose to leave her luscious locks open and cascading freely down her shoulders and back. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle with a side parting complemented the diva’s basic ensemble along with her natural makeup look.

She also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look with just a touch of rouge blush and highlighter for the cheeks with some pink lip gloss to keep her lips nourished. It also added a touch of sheen to her lips. Doesn’t she look great? Her warm smile literally melted our hearts.

So, what did you think of Triptii Dimri’s denim-on-denim airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

