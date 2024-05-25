Mahesh Manjrekar finds Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ‘engrossing’; praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is waiting for Animal Farm

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal sparked a huge debate on its release. The film which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and others was quite bold and became the talk of the town.

We saw many celebs coming ahead to praise the film and the latest name to get added to this list is that of Mahesh Manjrekar. In an interview with Free Press Journal, the actor-director could not stop praising the film and the director.

Mahesh Manjrekar talks about Animal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Talking about Animal, Mahesh Manjrekar expressed his surprise at how someone can have such a take on this film. He further stated that the story is like Godfather, but he found it ‘absolutely engrossing’. He also revealed that he was hooked despite it not being a small film.

"I like the thought of the director that I will do my film my way. So, what I like is his way. I really found it fantastic. I liked the film; I'm waiting for the Animal Farm. There are people who advise on how a film should be made, so why should he make it that way," said the director.

Manoj Bajpayee on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Recently in an exclusive chat, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about discourse regarding Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and right and wrong in cinema, to which he responded, "I am very clear. If many people disagree or don’t like a film, what’s wrong with that? The film is released, does its business, and moves on. The money goes into the producer's pocket; let them take it; they invested in the movie."

He further added, "If you don't want to watch it, then don't. If you disagree with something, it's better not to watch it, but don't create trouble for the movie. You will be only encouraging a bad notion by doing so, what if others hinder your work in the same way? There should be open discourse without calls for bans or protests."

Reportedly Animal Farm is in the pre-production stage and will soon go on the floors.

