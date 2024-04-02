Maidaan Final Trailer: Ajay Devgn is a tough coach who promises to bring back football's golden era

The much-awaited movie Maidaan is set to hit the screens this year, causing a buzz among fans. Starring Ajay Devgn, the biographical sports drama has released captivating teasers and posters, building anticipation. The earlier released trailer gave viewers a sneak peek into the story, focusing on legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim's influence on Indian football. Priyamani and Gajraj Rao are also seen in standout roles, adding to the excitement.

Now, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and treated fans with a new poster of the final trailer. The final trailer is poised to showcase its compelling storyline and talented cast.

Maidaan Final trailer out now

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and dropped the final trailer of Maidaan. The final trailer shows numerous formidable obstacles encountered by Coach S. Abdul Rahim and his Indian football team as they strive to make history for our nation in the realm of football.

Inspired by the remarkable journey of a legendary figure, the film narrates the tale of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, whose unwavering commitment and fervent desire to uplift the nation brought immense pride to India.

Take a look:

About Maidaan

Maidaan is a sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, stars Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim known as the architect of modern Indian football. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the cast of Maidaan includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. The film is presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in collaboration with Fresh Lime Films, and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Saiwyn Quadras crafted the screenplay, while Ritesh Shah wrote the dialogues. A.R. Rahman composed the music, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is scheduled for an Eid release in April 2024, including an IMAX format screening, promising an exciting cinematic experience for audiences.

