Maidaan star Priyamani addresses her movie’s clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; comparison with Chak De India

Actress Priyamani who is all set to star in Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan has now reacted to the movie's box office clash with BMCM. She has also addressed the comparison with Chak De India.

By Aditya Sagar
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  11:18 AM IST |  821
Priyamani opens up on Maidaan’s box office clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Instagram/Palash Verma)
Actress Priyamani is currently gearing up for the release of the biographical drama Maidaan wherein she will be playing the on-screen wife of Ajay Devgn’s character. The movie will be arriving in theaters worldwide on April 11 and is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Addressing the clash, the actress has now shared her two cents.

Priyamani on Maidaan’s clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

For the unversed, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the main antagonist. Priyamani and Prithviraj are known to have shared screens in the past in films like Raavanan, Sathyam, Ninaithale Inikkum, Thirakkatha, Pathinettam Padi and Kadhal Mudichu. Taking him in reference, the actress told News18, “We haven’t had a conversation about the clash. We haven’t been in touch for quite a long time. But I obviously wish him well. I cannot wait to watch him as the antagonist in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. I know for a fact that he has nailed the part.”

Priyamani addresses the comparison of Maidaan with Chak De India

Soon after the trailer of Maidaan was released, several people across social media drew parallels with Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India. Calling the comparison inevitable owing to both being sports drama, Priyamani recently told India Today, “Honestly, I can tell you two differences right off the bat. First, that was hockey, this is football. Second, in Chak De India, you had 11 women running around and here, you have like 11 men running, in fact 22 if you also consider the other side. But again, this is not a story just about football.”


What makes Maidaan stand out in comparison to other sports dramas?

Priyamani while addressing the same said that where sports do play an important narrative in this film, Maidaan also largely explores the life of Syed Abdul Rahim. She added, “There is a beautiful story about Rahim saab’s family as well. It delves into the sacrifices they've made together, the dynamics between him and his wife, and the pivotal role the family plays in the story.”

Priyamani was last seen in Article 370 and has Quotation Gang and Khaimara lined up in her kitty next.

ALSO READ: Who was Syed Abdul Rahim? All about football legend whose life inspired Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan

Credits: News18 Showsha, India Today
Latest Articles