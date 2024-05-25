Manoj Bajpayee recalls earning three times his debut pay in 6 years: ‘It was Rs 50,000 for Bandit Queen’
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared insights into his initial earnings as an actor and the increase in his charges six years later.
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's recent movie Bhaiyya Ji is presently screening in theaters. Recently, he discussed the payment he received for his debut film. His first role was in Shekhar Kapur's 1994 dacoit drama Bandit Queen, in a supporting role. He also featured in Drohkal in the same year.
Manoj Bajpayee on his first pay cheque
During an interview with Mashable Middle East, Manoj Bajpayee was questioned about his initial paycheck. He promptly responded, “It was Rs 50,000 for Bandit Queen. After six years, I did a film; I am not going to name it, but I got Rs 1,50,000.”
Manoj Bajpayee reveals facing pay cut
In an interview with The Lallantop, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned another fee incident. Initially, his payment for a TV show, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was halved because his character had no dialogue. He revealed that when he returned after four months, the producer questioned why he was receiving Rs 4,000.
“I said you people only fixed it. He said I should only get Rs. 2,000. I asked why? He said that payment is for dialogues; where are your dialogues? Anubhav never told me you have no dialogues,” he added.
Manoj Bajpayee on professional front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee embarked on his acting journey as Man Singh in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen. He rose to prominence through movies such as Satya, Shool, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar, Zubeidaa, Aks, and Pinjar. He also garnered acclaim for his role in the web series The Family Man. Next up, he will be seen in The Fable.
ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee calls Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, others Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma of Bollywood; 'Bohot saare log accha kaam kar raha hai'