OPINION: The Sequel Surge: Bollywood's growing love for franchises; Are they delivering hits or misses?

In recent years, Bollywood has witnessed a surge in the production of movie sequels and franchises, signaling a shift in how filmmakers approach storytelling. Once viewed as a gamble, the idea of revisiting successful films has become a strategic move to tap into existing fan bases, boost box-office collections, and capitalize on characters audiences already love.

From action-packed thrillers to family comedies, sequels and franchises have dominated the industry, with films like Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2, and several others making their way to the silver screen. While some have found massive success, others have been met with mixed reactions, raising the question: is this trend a new golden age for Bollywood or a risky attempt to cash in on old formulas?

Bollywood has always been open to experimentation, but the rise of sequels and franchises seems to have become a staple in recent years. Take Singham Again, the latest installment in the highly successful Singham series, which once again saw Ajay Devgn reprise his iconic role as the no-nonsense cop.

The Singham franchise has built a loyal following, and with each new release, the anticipation grows. It’s not just the action films that are gaining momentum — comedies like Housefull have also become a lucrative source for sequels.

The upcoming Housefull 5 promises to bring back the star-studded ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar and some new faces with yet another dose of slapstick humor, making it clear that audience demand for these films is strong.

Similarly, Stree 2, the follow-up to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree, is another sequel that ruled the box office upon its release. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree was a massive hit due to its unique mix of horror and humor.

As audiences embrace sequels, filmmakers are also working on new franchises that promise to be the next big thing. For instance, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor is now eyeing to become a major franchise. Kapoor’s gritty transformation for the role and the film’s intense action-packed narrative has already stirred anticipation. Reports suggest the film could have multiple sequels, marking the beginning of another long-running franchise.

Furthermore, movies like Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Jolly LLB 3, War 2, and Kick 2, are also in the pipeline. While these movies were successful in their first installments, it remains to be seen whether their sequels can live up to the high expectations set by their predecessors. The challenge lies in keeping the story fresh while maintaining the elements that made the original film a hit.

The success of sequels is not always guaranteed. For every Singham or Bhool Bhulaiyaa that exceeds expectations, there are sequels like Race 3 or Housefull 4 that fall short, often criticized for rehashing old material without adding anything new to the table. In some cases, audiences feel the magic of the original film gets lost in the chase for commercial success.

Ultimately, sequels and franchises have become a double-edged sword. When done right, they can offer fans the continuation of a story they love, while also providing lucrative returns for producers. However, when sequels rely too heavily on the formula that made the first movie popular, they risk alienating their audience.

While some sequels have become massive successes, others have struggled to live up to their predecessors. For Bollywood, the key lies in striking the perfect balance between nostalgia and novelty, ensuring that these franchises evolve in ways that keep the audience engaged and excited for more.

Whether this trend will continue to dominate or eventually fade remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the sequel culture in Bollywood is here to stay — at least for now.

