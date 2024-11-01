Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit led horror-comedy runs on gags and ends up being a middling affair

Plot:

Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) a fraud ghost exorcist is taken to Rakt Ghat haveli by Meera (Triptii Dimri) and her uncle (Rajesh Sharma) for an important task for which he is promised to be paid Rs 1 crore. The haveli has a bloody history and Rooh Baba seemingly has a connection to it. Meera and her uncle don't believe in the story and want to bust the myth so that the haveli could be sold. However things start getting hilariously eery as they reach the place ahead of Durga Ashtmi.

What works for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

What works for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are the few dialogues and scenarios that make you laugh out loud. The first half of the movie flows well with the supporting characters really elevating the mediocrity of the script with the strong throw of their dialogues. Kartik Aaryan and Arun Kushwah share a great camaraderie and it is a joy to see them do what they do best. Jaana Samjho Na fits like a jigsaw puzzle in the film. The visual-effects work is done quite well. Overall, the film look very rich in its feel.

What doesn't work for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Most of the jokes written for Kartik Aaryan don't land as they should and a good reason for it can be because they were written keeping the original Rooh Baba Akshay Kumar in mind. It feels as though the actor is made to replicate a character instead of bringing his own charm into it.

Kartik's romantic angle with Triptii has no significance to the narrative.. They look beautiful together but lack the onscreen spark which could make the audience want to see more of them. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit fail to provide any thrills because of poorly written characters and overdramatic traits. The climax also doesn't land the way it should.

Watch the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer

Performances and Direction

Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba is decent. While the actor lends some extraordinary star value, he doesn't quite get the best lines and scenes to leave a huge impression. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are generally quite natural performers but both of them overdo their parts. As a result, the conflicts start to feel less convincing and more gimmicky. Triptii Dimri doesn't get much to work with in the film. But she does shine onscreen.

Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and other crediible supporting actors contribute the most to the film's comedic moments. Anees Bazmee as a director partly succeeds and partly fails.

Final Verdict of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 does have a few LOL and ROFL moments for the audience but it ends up being a middling affair because of the convenience of the plot and the inconsistencies in the screenplay. Families can go to watch the film but it is essential not to expect it to be a ripper of a film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now

