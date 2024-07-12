VIDEO: Mahesh Babu jets off to Mumbai with Namrata and daughter Sitara for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Ahead of the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted leaving for Mumbai today (July 12). The actor was accompanied by his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar and his daughter Sitara.

While Mahesh went for a comfortable loose pink t-shirt and denim with a cap, Namrata went for a sky-blue cord set and Sitara opted for a red casual t-shirt and white pants.

Earlier, Ram Charan was also seen leaving for Mumbai with his wife Upasana Konidela, and his little bundle of joy Klin Kaara Konidela yesterday (July 11).

While Ram Charan looked dashing in his all-black outfit, his wife Upasana looked beautiful in regular straight denim, paired with a brown peplum top. She opted for a lovely white loose overcoat.

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu was last seen with Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and others in Guntur Kaaram. The Telugu action drama was released on January 12, 2024. Up next, he will be seen in the much-awaited upcoming film, tentatively named SSMB 29.

It is the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with SS Rajamouli. As per the latest reports, veteran actor Nasser has assumed the role of dialect coach for Mahesh Babu for SSMB 29. The superstar will undergo intensive workshops to improve his dialogue delivery, assuring a unique and compelling performance.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had informed that SSMB 29 will be an African Jungle adventure film, with a source adding that the film’s makers are planning to collaborate with international studios.

Further, it was reported that Mahesh Babu will be playing the role inspired by the characterization of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology, which is a norm in SS Rajamouli’s films as he is rooted in telling stories like that.



How excited are you to witness Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s collaboration on the silver screen? Let us know in the comments!

