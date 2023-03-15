PICS: Ananya Panday looks bewitching in a lehenga; Gauri Khan, Shibani and others arrive for Alanna's Sangeet

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday, who is a content creator, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau, Ivor McCary on March 16. Ahead of their big day, the family has been celebrating pre-wedding festivities in style. On Tuesday, Alanna enjoyed her Mehendi ceremony at Sohail Khan's house and a lot of celebs were seen joining the celebration. Today, the bride-to-be and her family are all ready to set the stage on fire as they are hosting the Sangeet ceremony.

Celebs arrive for Alanna Panday's Sangeet ceremony

A while ago, Ananya was seen making a glamorous appearance as she arrived for her sister's Sangeet. She was accompanied by her parents, Bhavana and Chunky Panday. The actress looked all things stunning in her dreamy lehenga. She opted for a light-hued netted lehenga which came with embellishments and floral designs. She accessoried her hair with floral pins and let her glowing skin do the talking. Her parents too looked stunning in their traditional outfits. Alviraa and Atul Agnihotri also marked their presence at the Sangeet. Apart from them, Gauri Khan was seen arriving for the grand night in her casual attire.

She wrote a white shirt and skin-hugging jeans teamed up with a pair of heels. Anusha and Shibani Dandekar look pretty as they twinned in similar shades of pink. Maheep Kapoor looked pretty in a pink saree while Vidyut Jammwal looked dapper. Have a look:

Work front

Ananya is all set to be seen in Dream Girl 2. She has teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. The teaser was launched recently and it got netizens quite excited. She also has Vikramaditya Motwane's next film in the pipeline. She recently wrapped up the project. They have kept the details of the film under wraps.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday on Manish Malhotra's 'Diffuse' outfit, raiding Bhavana Pandey's closet and more