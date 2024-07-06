Priyanka Chopra redefines ‘glamour’ as she drops mirror selfie after wrapping ‘Fraturday’ on The Bluff set; see PIC

Priyanka Chopra never fails to leave her fans stunned with her gorgeous pictures on social media. She is currently in Australia shooting for her upcoming movie The Bluff for the past couple of weeks. The actress often drops BTS pictures which showcases her flaunting the injuries that she got while doing the stunts on the set. Well, PeeCee dropped a ‘glamour’ mirror selfie on her Instagram stories to tell her fans, what goes behind shooting an action film.

Priyanka Chopra drops a mirror selfie

In the picture that she posted, we can see Priyanka Chopra wearing a beige-colored warmer top and leggings. She has black colored knee pads and elbow pads on as she clicks a mirror selfie posing stylishly. She is wearing black colored socks and has tied her hair in a bun.

Sharing this picture, The Bluff actress wrote a text ‘stunt pads and warmers. The glamour #bts’ with a tongue-out smiley.

Check it out:

Recently Nick Jonas reunited with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti in Australia. The singer is making sure to make the most of his free time by spending quality time with his family. Priyanka makes sure to often drop glimpses of their fun time together.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The actress is currently in Australia shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. Her daughter, Malti, has also been accompanying her during the shoots. The global diva often shares pictures and videos from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life. Not just that, PeeCee often shares glimpses of Malti and her antics; without any doubt, we love seeing them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, reportedly Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, has not been shelved. So fans can expect to hear an announcement soon.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra hails ‘King’ Virat Kohli as she reacts to Anushka Sharma’s post; Ranveer Singh and more laud him after India’s T20 WC 2024 win