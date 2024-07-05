Priyanka Chopra vs Kiara Advani Fashion Face-Off: Who nailed the polka dot saree better?

Polka dot print is a fashion trend that has transcended decades and will continue to be popular even in 2024. Designers often interpret polka dots in different ways from classic black and white to a combination of different colors and scales of dots.

The print is supremely versatile and elevates the look of all outfits including sarees, dresses and skirts. We have even seen our favorite celebrities don polka-dotted outfits! Recently, we witnessed a fashion face-off between two celebs, Priyanka Chopra and Kiara Advani, who wore polka dot sarees and added their own flair to the classic pattern. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Priyanka Chopra’s red and white polka dot saree

Priyanka Chopra, who is renowned for her fashion choice wore a polka dot saree in red and white hues designed by Sabyasachi. The saree was adorned with playful polka dots in contrasting hues and was perfectly complemented by a matching red blouse that accentuated her silhouette.

To elevate her look further, the Sky is Pink actress opted for minimal yet impactful accessories featuring a pair of drop earrings which gave a touch of bling to her ensemble. In terms of make-up, the actress opted for a glam look ft. sweep of kohl on eyes, mascara-laden lashes, smokey brown eyeshadow, blushed and contoured cheeks and bold red lips.

Her middle-parted hair tied in a bun finished her ethnic look. Her look is an ideal inspiration if anybody is looking to refresh their ethnic wardrobe.

Kiara Advani’s black and white polka dot saree

Kiara Advani wowed her fans with a series of pictures during the premiere of her film Laxmii in a black and white polka dot ruffled saree designed by Tamannaah Punjabi Kapoor. She paired it with a bohemian-style blouse.

The blouse stands out with its strappy design, intricate embellishments, and beaded tassels along the hem. The saree is also adorned with beads. The actress draped the saree and secured it with a belt that matched the hues of her boho blouse.

Coming to accessories, the actress opted for heavy blue and silver earrings which added a statement element. For make-up, the actress opted for a nude lip tint, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes and shaped brows. She chose to style her hair sleek and straight, with middle parting which rounded off her look.

