QUIZ: If you can guess 6/10 of these questions based on 90s Bollywood movies, you probably are filmy just like us

There is no denying that the 90s era was an amazing period for all the Hindi movie buffs. Several cult movies emerged in that period, when comedy was actually funny and romance felt dreams and goals. Well, over the years, the content has evolved and so is our Bollywood, yet it goes without saying that nothing can match the magic that movies in the period of 90s created.

From biggest of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon amongst others in their soft era, there is so much nostalgia attached. If you consider yourself as a big Bollywood buff who has consumed Hindi movies in and out, boast your knowledge by taking this quiz to find out purely based on the 90s period.

Wait for the quiz to load in 3…2…1

ALSO READ: Top 10 Phir Hera Pheri dialogues that are priceless