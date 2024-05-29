QUIZ: Think you are a big Akshay Kumar fan; can you guess these character names from his movies?

Akshay Kumar is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and humble actors in the industry. Affectionately known as Khiladi Kumar, he has consistently showcased his talent through a diverse range of film choices. Akshay Kumar had a minor role in the 1987 Indian film Aaj and made his leading role debut with Saugandh (1991) before achieving breakthrough success with Khiladi (1992), the first film in the Khiladi series.

Since then, Akshay Kumar has established himself as a stalwart in the industry with his groundbreaking performances spanning across genres including comedy, action, romance, thriller, crime, and suspense. It's safe to say that there's nothing Akshay Kumar can't do.

Now, let's put your knowledge to the test with a quiz that features some of his iconic character names from his films. Can you match them to the correct movies? See how well you know your favorite Akshay Kumar roles! Sounds simple? We hope it is. Click on start and begin.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The actor recently wrapped up the Rajasthan schedule of his upcoming movie, Jolly LLB 3. The film also stars Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role. Both actors keep sharing BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the movie to keep their fans updated.

Akshay is also set to reprise his role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

