QUIZ: Think you are a big Katrina Kaif fan; can you guess these dialogues from her movies?

Katrina Kaif is widely adored as one of the industry's most cherished actresses. Making her debut in 2003 with the film Boom, Kaif has achieved great success with numerous films.

Recently, she graced the screens in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. Katrina's impressive filmography boasts movies such as Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Baar Baar Dekho, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Welcome, Bang Bang, and many more.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif is back on track. "The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders – from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project,” revealed a source close to the development.

Here’s a quiz that will test whether you are a true Katrina Kaif fan. The quiz consists of some dialogues from Katrina's films and you have to guess in which movie did she deliver them. Take it to prove it.

