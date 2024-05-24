Bollywood Newswrap, May 24: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa back on track; Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in new PICS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder, death, and violence

On the twenty-fourth day of May 2024, Bollywood served us with quite a lot of exciting news. If you have missed any news, this article will come to your rescue.

From Pinkvilla exclusively learning that Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa is back on track to Deepika Padukone flaunting baby bump in new pictures; have a look at today's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 24, 2024

1. Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa is back on track

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif is back on track. "The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders – from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project,” revealed a source close to the development.

2. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump

Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika Padukone shared a couple of pictures of her looking stunning in a yellow dress. She wore a sleeveless dress with a princess-cut neckline and a flared silhouette that accentuated her beauty. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable and the smile on her face is proof of her happiness.

3. Bollywood actress Laila Khan's murderer sentenced to death

In 2011, Rajesh Khanna's Wafa co-star Laila Khan was shot dead by her stepfather, Parvez Tak. After 13 years, today, on May 24, a Mumbai Sessions Court sentenced Parvez Tak to death for killing Laila, 30, her elder sister Azmina, 32, twin siblings Zara and Imran, 25, and cousin Reshma and the actress' mother Shelina, 51.

4. Ajay Devgn thanks Kashmir Film Authority as he wraps up Singham Again shoot

A video of Ajay Devgn went viral showed the actor expressing his deep appreciation to the Kashmir Film Authority for their cooperation throughout the filming of his upcoming movie, Singham Again. He said, "Thank you so much Kashmir Film Authority, for a lovely shoot and so much cooperation. Beautiful place we wish we keep coming here. Thank you."

5. Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple post his eye surgery

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple earlier today. The duo arrived to seek divine blessings after Chadha's eye surgery. Later, the couple also shared a picture of them visiting the temple.

