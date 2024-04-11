Live

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie Release and Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer sells 1 lakh tickets in National Chains

Written by Apeksha Juneja Updated on Apr 11, 2024   |  10:33 AM IST  |  8.1K
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie Release and Review Live Updates (Pic Courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram)
Apr 11, 2024 11:07 AM IST
Siddharth Anand-Ramesh Taurani extend wishes to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team

Pic Courtesy: Siddharth Anand, Ramesh Taurani Instagram

Apr 11, 2024 10:47 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are all praise for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pic Courtesy: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Instagram

Apr 11, 2024 10:32 AM IST
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sells 1 Lakh tickets in National Chains

Advance ticket booking for the opening day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a rather shaky start. But by the end of April 10, the ticket sales skyrocketed and showed massive improvement. The big-budget movie was finally able to sell 1 Lakh tickets at top national chains.The film, which is being dubbed as a mass entertainer, has now become the 3rd biggest advance of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Yami Gautam starrer Article 370.

Apr 11, 2024 10:22 AM IST
Bollywood celebrities attend Bade Miyan Chote Miyan special screening

Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released to the public, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai on April 10, 2024. Celebrities such as Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and more graced the event.

