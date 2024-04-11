Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie Release and Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer sells 1 lakh tickets in National Chains
Advance ticket booking for the opening day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a rather shaky start. But by the end of April 10, the ticket sales skyrocketed and showed massive improvement. The big-budget movie was finally able to sell 1 Lakh tickets at top national chains.The film, which is being dubbed as a mass entertainer, has now become the 3rd biggest advance of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Yami Gautam starrer Article 370.
Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released to the public, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai on April 10, 2024. Celebrities such as Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and more graced the event.