Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie Release and Review LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer sells 1 lakh tickets in National Chains

Advance ticket booking for the opening day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a rather shaky start. But by the end of April 10, the ticket sales skyrocketed and showed massive improvement. The big-budget movie was finally able to sell 1 Lakh tickets at top national chains.The film, which is being dubbed as a mass entertainer, has now become the 3rd biggest advance of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Yami Gautam starrer Article 370.