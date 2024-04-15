EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan reflects on success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; 'They were not apologetic or second-guessing'

Vidya Balan is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Do Aur Do Pyaar. Ahead of the film's release, she sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and discussed various topics. The actress was asked about her opinion on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and what she thinks about the film's connection to misogyny.

Vidya Balan on success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Animal, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol, has been making headlines since its release. Although Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial rocked box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content and termed it 'misogynistic.'

Reflecting on the film's success, Vidya Balan exclusively told us, "They were not apologetic, or second-guessing or what the audiences want. When they were telling the story, they said it unabashedly with an abundance and look at the way it worked. People have just connected to it. So I really think its the guise of the time is just telling a story, being unapologetic, that's what it is."

When the interviewer said that the film does not fade away from the fact that it was attached to misogyny, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress shared, "That's another layer to it and a very basic level if you look if you look at the film, there can be many conversations around any film, but I'm saying it's the conviction with which the story is told that did not let people's attention drop even for a second. You were gripped through and through. You may agree with something, you may not agree with something but it's extremely gripping, it's therefore, entertaining." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

More about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. It is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters, and ultimately, the protagonist becomes essentially an 'animal.' The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Originally slated for a March 29, 2024 release, the film's team and makers have recently unveiled a new release date, and that is April 19, 2024.

On January 16, Vidya Balan created curiosity among fans with a mysterious Instagram post. Two hands separated by a plus sign and followed by a heart form a victory symbol, sparking speculation about a possible pregnancy announcement.

However, the plot thickened as Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy shared identical posts. The mystery surrounding these emojis has now been unraveled, revealing a collaborative tease for their upcoming movie, Do Aur Do Pyaar. The synchronized social media hints turned out to be a clever promotional strategy, leaving fans excited for the unfolding love story on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan recalls suggesting film's title to producers during brainstorming session