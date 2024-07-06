Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is known for his hyper fashion sense, but he is also good with his ethnic wear choices. From luxurious embellishments to classic silhouettes, he consistently pushes fashion boundaries and redefines traditional wear. This is what makes him a true fashion-force to be reckoned with.

So, let’s take a closer look at some of the most unforgettable ethnic ensembles worn by Ranveer Singh for some wedding and festive season-appropriate fashion inspiration.

3 beyond-dashing traditional looks served by Ranveer Singh:

All-black embellished look by Gaurav Gupta:

Ranveer always knows just how to turn heads in unexpectedly classy all-black ensembles, and his latest incredible traditional look is visible proof of the same. It was crafted by none other than Gaurav Gupta.

The sassy look featured a full-sleeve black long sherwani with a rather classy mandarin collar and formal shoulder pads. The kurta’s sleeves were laden with bugle beads and sequin floral embroidery, giving an unexpectedly unique and charming feel to the look. He also added black formal shoes and sunglasses to slay the vibe.

Elegant white look by Sabyasachi Mukherjee:

The Bajirao Mastani actor loves to flaunt his elegant ethnic flair with gasp-worthy traditional looks. His latest white look, designed by none other than one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, was no exception.

The outfit featured a long and full-sleeve embroidered white kurta layered with a beautiful jacket and had elegant embroidery work at its edges. This was further complemented by matching and ruched-style fitted churidar pants. He also reminded us of the importance of accessorizing by adding a layered pearl necklace and gold sunglasses to complete the look.

Custom blue falcon look by Gaurav Gupta:

The Cirkus actor loves to serve unique and unexpectedly stylish looks. This dapper look featured a blue and black kurta set, designed by none other than the fabulous fashion maven, Gaurav Gupta.

It had a long, full-sleeve velvet jacket with a sophisticated neckline and a unique blue falcon design that elevated the feel of the whole look. This was paired with a matching black kurta and fitted black pajamas. He also added black accessories to complete the look.

So, are you ready to rock some super stylish traditional looks, inspired by none other than Ranveer Singh, for the upcoming wedding-ready season?

Which one of Ranveer Singh’s looks was your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

