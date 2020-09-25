Ranveer Singh requests NCB to let him be present with Deepika Padukone, cites anxiety as reason: Report

According to a latest report, Ranveer Singh has requested NCB officials to let him join his wife Deepika Padukone during the probe.

Ahead of 's questioning in the Bollywood drug nexus probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the actress' husband and actor has reportedly asked the agency to allow him inside office. According to a latest report in Republic TV, Ranveer Singh has requested NCB officials to let him join his wife during the probe.

The questioning is set to take place on Saturday. Citing sources, the report revealed that Ranveer in his application has informed the NCB that Deepika sometimes suffers from anxiety and gets panic attacks which is why he would like to be present at the office. However, Ranveer is a "law-abiding" citizen and is fully aware that he is not expected to accompany Deepika during her questioning. The actor, therefore, has requested permission to be present at the NCB office. Deepika cut short her Goa film schedule and arrived in the city on Thursday evening with husband Ranveer.

As the NCB widens its probe, the anti-drug agency after arresting Rhea Chakraborty summoned top Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, , Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

On Thursday, Rhea's close friend designer Simone Khambatta was snapped at the NCB office. On Friday, Rakul Preet Singh is set to appear before the NCB. The actress arrived from Hyderabad on Thursday evening and was snapped at the airport. As for Deepika, the actress will arrive at the NCB office on 16 September, the same day as Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

