Ranveer Singh requests NCB to let him be present with Deepika Padukone, cites anxiety as reason: Report
Ahead of Deepika Padukone's questioning in the Bollywood drug nexus probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the actress' husband and actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly asked the agency to allow him inside office. According to a latest report in Republic TV, Ranveer Singh has requested NCB officials to let him join his wife during the probe.
The questioning is set to take place on Saturday. Citing sources, the report revealed that Ranveer in his application has informed the NCB that Deepika sometimes suffers from anxiety and gets panic attacks which is why he would like to be present at the office. However, Ranveer is a "law-abiding" citizen and is fully aware that he is not expected to accompany Deepika during her questioning. The actor, therefore, has requested permission to be present at the NCB office. Deepika cut short her Goa film schedule and arrived in the city on Thursday evening with husband Ranveer.
#DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh spotted leaving for Mumbai from Goa after Deepika was summoned by NCB in Bollywood drugs probe!
PC @thegoapost #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #DrugsCase #ncbupdates #ncbprobe pic.twitter.com/6j5T4gRLMf
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 24, 2020
As the NCB widens its probe, the anti-drug agency after arresting Rhea Chakraborty summoned top Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.
On Thursday, Rhea's close friend designer Simone Khambatta was snapped at the NCB office. On Friday, Rakul Preet Singh is set to appear before the NCB. The actress arrived from Hyderabad on Thursday evening and was snapped at the airport. As for Deepika, the actress will arrive at the NCB office on 16 September, the same day as Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Anxiety?! lol, did she have anxiety when she requested the drugs?
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
He's her husband, of course he would want to be there for her, regardless of how anyone feels about either of them. And I don't even consider myself a fan of either.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Poor special Deepika.....her depression, anxiety and panic attacks only comes at the most opportune times, otherwise she does not suffer all these things when shes’s running years worth of smear campaigns to end the careers and reputations of other people or when she’s doing harmful stuff to her face, skin and eyes to get beauty, or when she’s exposing and barely wearing cloth around her or when she’s sporting weird clothes and hairstyles for attention seeking, or when she’s doing item numbers or when she’s buying drugs and likes on social media. Druggie hubby is sounding like her handler.........if they give this bimbo druggie this privilege, then they have to do it for all the other actresses too.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
#JusticeForBollywood.. #ISupportDeepikaPadukone #IStandWithDeepikaPadukone.. More pwr to u deepika.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
That’s not how it works.
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
NEVER FIGHT WITH A PIG, BOTH OF YOU WILL GET DIRTY BUT PIG WILL ENJOY IT.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
telling other depressed people to take pills while she does not but loves coke and hash
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
she's anxious cause she's guilty
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
ncb will already have look into all of her manger's messages with deepu going back years
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
6 months behind bars for consumption
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
lock em up
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
She's guilty with the team of lawyers she has going in
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
Besharam 2