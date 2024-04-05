Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal send warm wishes to their co-star on her special day

Birthday Girl Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu and Chhava co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal have sent her good wishes on her special day. Take a look.

By Gautam Batra
Updated on Apr 05, 2024  |  05:55 PM IST |  2.1K
Sidharth, Vicky wish happiness and success for Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday
Pic Courtesy: Kunal Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna turns 28 today and social media is flooded with birthday wishes from fans and industry friends. Several co-stars of Rashmika including Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal have sent warm wishes to the actress on her birthday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal wish Happy Birthday to Rashmika Mandanna

Sidharth Malhotra who has worked with Rashmika Mandanna in the 2023 Netflix film Mission Majnu sent good wishes to the actress. Sharing a goofy picture with her on his Instagram Story, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, @rashmika_mandanna Wishing you loads of happiness and success" followed by a hug emoji and a red heart emoji.

Pic Courtesy: Rohit Gupta, Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Vicky Kaushal who will be seen opposite Rashmika in the upcoming film Chhava also penned a sweet note for her. Sharing a picture of her in his Instagram story, he wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @rashmika_mandanna ! May you always keep radiating your warmth, positivity and happiness. Such a joy to have known you and worked with you!" followed by a hug emoji and raising hands emoji.

Pic Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which proved to be an All Time Blockbuster at the box office. The film featured her in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri among others. She will be next seen in Chhava opposite Vicky Kaushal which is being helmed by Laxman Utekar. After this, she will be seen in the sequel of Animal titled Animal Park which is one of the most awaited Bollywood films.

Rashmika on the most annoying habit of Animal's Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent episode of No Filter Neha 6, Rashmika talked about the most annoying habit of her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. While praising him, the actress went on to call him Zen. She said, “That man just doesn’t have anything going on his head. He is so peaceful like I asked him, 'What are you thinking about?', and he said, ‘Nothing’. He is full Zen! That’s like a perspective I have of him, ‘He is full Zen’ and I was like, ‘Oh wow, that is a blessing’," further adding the fact that as actors they are always overdriven about everything.

Pinkvilla wishes a very Happy Birthday to Rashmika.

Credits: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram
