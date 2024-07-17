Rashmika Mandanna grieves the death of her 'goodest boiii' Maxi: 'We’ll miss you...'

Trigger: This particular article contains information about death which might be triggering for some readers.

Rashmika Mandanna has lost her pet dog, Maxi. The actress shared the sad news on her Instagram on Tuesday (July 16). Mandanna dropped a picture of her paw friend and penned an emotional note, mourning his demise.

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the biggest pan-Indian superstars. The actress is known for her captivating sweet and heart-melting nature besides her exceptional performance on-screen. She is often regarded as the National crush of India.

Besides, Rashmika is also an animal lover who prefers to spend time with her furry friends whenever she gets a break from her hectic schedule. The actress often shares pictures of her pet dogs and cats on her social media handle, showcasing her immense adoration for animals.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Mandanna has lost one of her pet dogs named Maxi. She announced the unfortunate news on her social media last night, (July 16). The Varisu actor took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Maxi.

Sharing the news, she wrote, “Rest in peace my lil goodest boiii Maxi… (sic). We’ll miss you and I really hope we will get to each other very soon..(sic)”

Knowing the love that Rashmika shares with her pets, we can understand the pain she must be going through.

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The actress received widespread appreciation for her performance in the Sandeep Vanga’s directorial. Next, The Dear Comrade actress will be seen in The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. The Girlfriend features her with Dheekshith Shetty.

Besides, the 28-year-old actress will be seen in the much-awaited pan-Indian film, Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The sequel, initially scheduled to be released on August 15, has now been postponed to December 6.

Rashmika is also a part of Dhanush starrer Kubera. The first look of the actress was recently revealed by the makers. Moreover, the Geetha Govindam actress has two Bollywood projects - Sikandar with Salman Khan and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal.

Recent buzz also claims that Rashmika will be paired with Ayushmann Khurrana in Vampires of Vijay Nagar. “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have share a great creative bond. They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for a while now and are all set to take the film on floors by the end of this year,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

