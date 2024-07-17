WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna nails all-black airport look; returns to Hyderabad after attending Anant-Radhika's wedding

After attending the lavish wedding of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant, Rashmika Mandanna is back in Hyderabad. The grand wedding happened in Mumbai with global icons, Bollywood actors, religious leaders, and political figures in attendance on July 12.

The Pushpa actress who had a gala time at the wedding has now returned to Hyderabad. Mandanna was clicked at the city airport, this afternoon (July 17).

Rashmika Mandanna clicked at Hyderabad airport in her comfy and stylish look

Rashmika Mandanna who was recently seen at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was papped arriving at the Hyderabad airport today, ( July 17).

The actress was seen in her uber-cool black tracksuit. Rashmika completed her look with white sneakers and put her short wavy hair into a pony. The Dear Comrade actor had covered her face with a face mask.

Check her video below:

Rashmika Mandanna's looks at Ambani's wedding

Rashmika Mandanna looked breathtaking in a dreamy white and yellow Sheetal Batra lehenga-turned half-saree. The lehenga appeared of silk material and was intricately embellished with beads and sequins in different patterns.

The stunning actress paired her outfit with a matching embroidered blouse featuring backless detailing with latkans. Rashmika completed the look with a dupatta to give it a half-saree look.

For the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony at the Jio World Centre on July 13, the Varisu actress opted for a dark blue designer saree and paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. Rashmika completed her look with exquisite jewelry, making a stunning appearance at the event.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Last year, Rashmika Mandanna starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Following her performance in Sandeep Vanga's Animal, the Dear Comrade actress will appear alongside Dheekshith Shetty in Rahul Ravindran's The Girlfriend.

Besides, she will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The sequel, initially scheduled to be released on August 15, has now been postponed to December 6.

She is also a part of Dhanush's Kubera. The first look of Rashmika from the film was unveiled recently. Meanwhile, Rashmika has two Bollywood projects - Sikandar with Salman Khan and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal.

Furthermore, recent buzz claims that Rashmika will be paired with Ayushmann Khurrana in Vampires of Vijay Nagar. A source revealed, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have a great creative bond. They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for a while now and are all set to take the film on floors by the end of this year.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna grieves the death of her 'goodest boiii' Maxi: 'We’ll miss you...'