THROWBACK: When Rupali Ganguly tied Rakhi to Akshay Kumar and actor touched her feet

Can you recall the time when Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly tied Rakhi to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on the show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar? The heartwarming moment saw the duo reunite after years, with Akshay referring to Rupali as his ‘rakhi sister.’

In a memorable moment, while both Akshay Kumar and Rupali Ganguly celebrated Raksha Bandhan, Rupali, who is famous for her role in Anupamaa, referred to him as her 'rakhi brother.'

During a special Raksha Bandhan episode, Rupali, who gained fame for her role in Anupamaa, tied Rakhi on Akshay’s wrist. The actor bent down to touch her feet, adding to the emotional atmosphere.

Akshay spoke about how she used to tie rakhi to Akshay for five consecutive years three decades ago. Rupali gets emotional and promises Akshay with moist eyes, "Har saal jab tak zinda hu, har saal rakhi bandhungi (Until I am alive, I will tie him a rakhi every year)."Rupali said, “Akshay and I go way back. He is my rakhi-brother. We lost touch for a while when he became such a big personality. It gets a bit awkward after a while.”

Speaking about her first meeting with Akshay, the Anupamaa actress said, “It was back in 1992 when I started tying ‘Rakhi’ to him, and in 2022, I got to see him again and tie another ‘rakhi’, all thanks to the show."

As Rupali Ganguly performed a dance performance in a white Anarkali dress, Akshay joined her on stage. Rupali then tied him a rakhi and he bent down to touch her feet.

On the show, families from popular daily dramas competed through various activities like dancing and singing, with the winning team taking the title of 'The Best Parivaar.'Rupali Ganguly starred in several hit shows and gained a huge fan following. She began her TV career in 2000 with Sukanya and became widely recognized for her role as Monisha Sarabhai.

Fans still fondly remember her performances in popular shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan buys new luxurious car, poses with his latest purchase; See PICS