The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw the eviction of Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari, leaving the fans in shock. Now, after Vishal’s exit from the controversial reality show, he opened up about his friendship with Lovekesh Kataria, his comment about Kritika Malik, his thoughts on Armaan Malik's mocking of his profession and more.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vishal Pandey expressed his thoughts on Armaan disrespecting his father in an episode.

Vishal Pandey on Armaan Malik disrespecting his father in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Vishal shared his reaction to Armaan Malik's remarks about his father. He shared, “Mujhe bahar aa kar dikha vo cheez, usne aisi cheezein boli hai toh vo time agar mai rehta toh mai vo kaand kar sakta tha ki mai maarta toh Bigg Boss ko khud bolta ki ab mujhe bahar nikalo yahan se. Mai jaa raha hu. Mere kaam vahan par khatam ho jata tha.”

“(If he had said such things and if I had been there at that time, I could have done something like hitting him and telling Bigg Boss myself to remove me from here. I would have left. My work would have been over there.)”

Vishal further added, “Lekin usse mujhe uska nature, uska ghatiyapan or vo kitna bekaar aadmi hai usse vo sab dikh kar aa gaya. Matlab unn logon ke liye, life sirf ek drama hai, social media hai, fake controversies hai. Unke liye saari cheezein bas yahi hai. (But from that, I saw his nature, his nastiness, and how worthless he is. For those people, life is just a drama, social media, and fake controversies. For them, everything is just that.)”

In an episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan Malik made a shocking statement about Vishal Pandey’s father. Lovekesh Kataria revealed that Vishal had called Armaan Malik lucky due to his two wives.

This remark fueled Armaan's anger significantly, leading him to confront Vishal's father directly. In his anger, Armaan lashed out, accusing Vishal’s father of making foolish comments and asserting that he falsely claimed his son was innocent.

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

With Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 nearing its finale, the makers are releasing promos frequently to keep the audience engaged. Anil Kapoor has announced that the grand finale will air on August 2, 2024. On this date, the winner of this season's dramatic reality show will be revealed. The remaining contestants in the house are Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

