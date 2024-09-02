Meet actor who started on TV, worked with Akshay, Shahid, now boasts a massive net worth

The entertainment world can be quite challenging, with actors often dealing with obstacles and scrutiny. However, a few manage to overcome these hurdles and make a significant mark. One actress, who started her journey in television and has now become a well-known figure in Bollywood, has shared the screen with big names like Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn. Do you know who she might be?

She is a National Award-winning actress known for her powerful roles in female-led films. Yes, it’s none other than Vidya Balan. Starting her career in television with Hum Paanch in 1995, Vidya quickly became a household name. Over the years, she has revolutionized the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema, earning her the Padma Shri in 2014.

Vidya Balan, born on January 1, 1979, made her debut in the entertainment world with the TV series, Hum Paanch in 1995 where she played the role of Radhika Mathur. The actress also played the role of JaiMala in the TV series Hanste Khelte.

From The Dirty Picture and Kahaani to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya Balan has consistently shown that she is one of the industry's finest actresses. She is natural, effortless, and incredibly versatile.

According to Her Zindagi, Vidya Balan’s net worth is INR 136 crore as of 2024. In addition to her film earnings, she primarily earns from brand endorsements.

Vidya made her film debut in the Bengali movie Bhalo Theko and gained widespread recognition with her first Hindi film, Parineeta. Despite a few career setbacks, she bounced back with critically acclaimed roles in Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, and Kahaani, cementing her status as one of Bollywood's finest actresses.

After a career slump, Vidya Balan made a strong comeback with roles as a woman managing work and family in Tumhari Sulu and Mission Mangal. The latter became her highest-grossing film. She has since appeared in Amazon Prime Video movies such as Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, and Jalsa.

Up next, she’s set to reprise her iconic role as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a sequel to the much-loved horror comedy. When it was released in 2007, the stellar performances by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan were highly acclaimed.

