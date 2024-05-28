Meet actor who debuted in a Shah Rukh Khan film, worked with Akshay Kumar but couldn't make it big, and now runs arm wrestling league

Do you remember the movie Mohabbatein, made under the banner of Yash Raj Films? The Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer musical romance marked the debut of various actors in the Hindi film industry. Among those is an actress who worked in various films going forward but couldn’t make it big. We are talking about Preeti Jhangiani.

Preeti currently runs an arm wrestling league and recently starred in an OTT project. In this piece, let’s explore the past and current work of Preeti, along with her social media presence.

Preeti Jhangiani’s acting career

Preeti Jhangiani made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Mohabbatein, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, and Kim Sharma. She also featured in Akshay Kumar’s action comedy Awara Paagal Deewana, which was released in 2002.

Other Hindi films in Preeti's filmography include Waah! Tera Kya Kehna, Annarth, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, LOC Kargil, Aan: Men at Work, Chehraa, and many others. However, these didn't perform well at the box office. Preeti has also starred in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and other language films.

Preeti went on an acting hiatus after 2013. In 2017, she did the Rajasthani film Taawdo the Sunlight, which brought her a lot of acclaim for her performance.

Preeti Jhangiani’s current work

Preeti Jhangiani and her husband, Parvin Dabas, run a film production company together. They are also the founders of a popular professional arm wrestling league in India, which had its first season in 2023.

In 2023, Preeti acted in the Hindi web series Kafas. Directed by Sahil Sangha, the drama also featured Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, Vivan Bhatena, and others. The show can be streamed on Sony LIV.

Preeti Jhangiani’s social media presence

Preeti Jhangiani has active social media accounts on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). She enjoys a following of close to 390k followers on Instagram, where she offers updates about her professional as well as personal lives. Preeti also delights her followers by sharing special moments with her family on the platform.

